Scooter rental ordinance goes before the Lafayette city-parish council

A proposed ordinance on the rental of low-speed electric scooters goes before the Lafayette City-Parish Council on Tuesday.

The introductory ordinance reads:

“An ordinance of the Lafayette city-parish council prohibiting and making unlawful the rental or offering for rental, use, and operation of electric low speed scooters, as defined herein, within the City and Parish of Lafayette until such time as the Lafayette city-parish council can promulgate rules and regulations for the safe operation of same.”

If the ordinance is approved, there will be a $100 dollar for anyone caught violating the scooter rental ordinance. Shane August doesn’t see a problem with scooter rentals.



“Some people are not following the scooter directions they should have more guidance on riding scooters but other than that its lawful,” August said.

The proposed ordinance stems from a concern about safety, because it would only remain in effect until the council can set safety rules and regulations.

Devon Arceneaux just heard about the issue. “If they’re not like registered through the city or anyone, then they can just kind of sell a bad product; if they want and get away with it. It would make sense for them to be monitored in some way I guess,” Arceneaux noted.

A scooter is being defined as weighing less than one hundred pounds, has handlebars, powered by an electric motor or human motor and capable of a maximum speed of up to five miles per hour.

“It’s just a scooter, anybody can go to the store and buy a scooter. So, personally they should keep doing their thing,” Kamare Narcisse said.

If the council approves the introductory ordinance, then it’s to return to the council for a final vote in two weeks.



