Scattered Storms this Friday with a Low Threat for Severe Weather and Heavy Rain

We're not expecting a repeat of Thursday but rain chances are forecasted to increase to 50% this Friday. Scattered showers and storms will become more likely late this morning with scattered activity through the evening hours. A few storms could be strong to severe with the primary threat being damaging winds.

Unfortunately, some storms could also produce heavy rains and cause further additional flash flooding. Overall, most of Acadiana could receive an additional .5"-1" inch of rain but very isolated areas could see another 1-3" inches of rain. Given the nature of scattered activity, it is impossible to accurately forecast where this will happen. We should not see a widespread flooding event with the showers and storms today. Rain chances go down even further for this weekend, setting up great weather for next week.

