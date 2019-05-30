Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Scattered Showers and Storms Become Likely this Thursday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 5-30-19

Deeper moisture along with an upper level disturbance will move into Acadiana today leading to higher rain chances.  The morning will start off mostly quiet with a few areas of fog.  During the afternoon and evening, scattered showers and storms are expected throughout Acadiana with a rain chance around 60%.  The severe threat should remain very low but a few storms could produce heavy rainfall with gusty winds. 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Headlines

More National

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image