Scattered Showers and Storms Become Likely this Thursday

Deeper moisture along with an upper level disturbance will move into Acadiana today leading to higher rain chances. The morning will start off mostly quiet with a few areas of fog. During the afternoon and evening, scattered showers and storms are expected throughout Acadiana with a rain chance around 60%. The severe threat should remain very low but a few storms could produce heavy rainfall with gusty winds.

