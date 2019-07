Veterans Day is right around the corner and experts are warning military families and veterans of scams targeting them.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the steady paychecks and relative youth of active-duty military personnel may make them particularly vulnerable.

Experts say these scammers are usually not in the United States. They are from out of the country.

President/CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana, Sharane Gott, says, “Military often and spouses are often being taken more frequently and for more money. That’s so scary.”

The Better Business Bureau identifies the following scam types as the top 10 most risky scams targeting military families:

Employment scams

Home improvement scams

Online purchase scams

Family and friend emergency scams

Fake check or money order scams

Tech support scams

Travel and vacation scams

Investment scams

Advanced fee loan scams

Romance scams

“What we just want to tell parents, grandparents, family members is to talk to your military friends and family and warn them if something sounds too good to be true it generally is. We educate each other, share this information, then I know that skeemers and scammers will go away. Period,” adds Gott.

News Ten reports, “So what are some tips on protecting veterans and military families from these scammers?”

“To be aware,” explains Gott. “It’s always a good job to be aware.. that’s your first job in life is to be aware of what’s going on and choose how you want to react instead of reacting. Be proactive and make sure you know the information beforehand.”

Here are some suggestions on how you can protect yourself from these scammers:

Never send money to someone you have never met face-to-face.

Don’t click on links or open attachments in unsolicited emails.

Don’t buy online unless the transaction is secure.

Don’t be pressured to act immediately.

Be cautious of what you share on social media.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.

Experts add to never share your personally identifiable information with someone who has contacted you unsolicited, whether it’s over the phone, by email, on social media, or even at your front door.