Saturday's Powerball creates Louisiana's newest millionaire

BATON ROUGE, La. - If you bought a lottery ticket recently, you might want to check the numbers on it.

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation announced in a tweet on June 24 that could be a new millionaire living in Louisiana.

The winning $1 million ticket for the June 22 Powerball drawing was sold at the Charge Up 47 convenience store located at 11330 Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

The advertised jackpot for the June 22 Powerball drawing was over $108 million.

If the lucky ticket happens to be yours, visit the Louisiana Lottery's website on how to claim your prize https://louisianalottery.com/claim.

