Saturday marks highest single day early voter turnout in Louisiana history

With just one day of early voting for the upcoming runoff election in the books, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office newly released data shows that nearly 90,000 voters across the state took advantage of voting early.

In the three largest parishes in Acadiana, voters turned out in large numbers.

In Lafayette parish, over 2,400 turned out on Saturday to vote early, with over 1,600 in Iberia parish over 1,200 in St. Landry parish.

The statewide governors race between incumbent John Bel Edwards and businessman Eddie Rispone is creating the most interest.

In Lafayette Parish, voters will elect a new mayor-president between candidates Carlee Alm-LaBar and Josh Guillory.

Early voting resumes Monday, November 4 through Saturday, November 9 at your local registrar of voters office.