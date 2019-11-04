Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Saturday marks highest single day early voter turnout in Louisiana history

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Early Voting_67759

With just one day of early voting for the upcoming runoff election in the books, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office newly released data shows that nearly 90,000 voters across the state took advantage of voting early.

In the three largest parishes in Acadiana, voters turned out in large numbers.

In Lafayette parish, over 2,400 turned out on Saturday to vote early, with over 1,600 in Iberia parish over 1,200 in St. Landry parish.

The statewide governors race between incumbent John Bel Edwards and businessman Eddie Rispone is creating the most interest.

In Lafayette Parish, voters will elect a new mayor-president between candidates Carlee Alm-LaBar and Josh Guillory.

Early voting resumes Monday, November 4 through Saturday, November 9 at your local registrar of voters office.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar