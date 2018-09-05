Sandbags available to Abbeville and Maurice residents

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (City of Abbeville)

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The city of Abbeville will have sand bags available on Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the city barn at 811 Godchaux Rd.

In Maurice, bags will be available to residents while supplies last at 115 Corine Street. Bags will be limited to 10 per person.