Sandbags available to Abbeville and Maurice residents
ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The city of Abbeville will have sand bags available on Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the city barn at 811 Godchaux Rd.
In Maurice, bags will be available to residents while supplies last at 115 Corine Street. Bags will be limited to 10 per person.
