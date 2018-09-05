Sandbags available in Opelousas Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Renee Allen, KLFY) [ + - ] Video

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Sand bags will be available at the Opelousas Police Department from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. today and Wednesday at 318 North Court Street.