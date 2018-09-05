Local

Sandbags available in Opelousas

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 11:26 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 08:22 PM CDT

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Sand bags will be available at the Opelousas Police Department from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. today and Wednesday at 318 North Court Street.

