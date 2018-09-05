Sandbags available in Opelousas
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Sand bags will be available at the Opelousas Police Department from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. today and Wednesday at 318 North Court Street.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Amazon is 2nd US company to reach $1 trillion market value
- New California bridge gets sensors to gather earthquake data
- London show explores hidden world of facial recognition
- Phone ban at school: French children forced to hang up