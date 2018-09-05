Sandbags available in Lafayette Parish Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Department of Public Works operates two sand bag stations for Lafayette Parish residents.



Residents wishing to sandbag their property may access sandbags at one of two locations:

LCG Compost Facility, located at 400 N Dugas Rd., off North University Ave. (permanent, regular sandbag site)

South District sandbag site, located at 1017 Fortune Rd. in Youngsville (permanent, regular sandbag site)



Sandbags are available at both sites 24 hours a day.



The sites are "self-bagging," meaning the bags and sand are provided to Lafayette Parish residents free, at no charge, but residents will need to supply their own manpower and shovel.

Residents are asked to limit their sandbags to four bags per exterior door, with a maximum of 20 sandbags per household.