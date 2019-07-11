Sandbag location for residents of Iota

IOTA, La.- Sandbags will be available for the people of Iota who are in danger of flooding.

The Mayor of Iota says, that the sandbag fill up location will be located at the town yard under the water tower. Residents are asked to enter the town yard on Duson Avenue and exit the yard on Doucet Street.

Sandbags will be able to be filled on Thursday from 8:00am-2:30pm and on Friday from 8:00am-11:00am.

For after hours fill up please call: (337)717-8511.

People are asked to bring shovels to fill your own sandbags. Assistance will be available if needed.

There will be a six bags limit per household.