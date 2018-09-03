Sand bags issued in Acadia Parish

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Acadia Parish Police Jury will open all parish barns from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today for sand bags. Please be prepared to provide identification. The locations of the parish barns are Iota, Branch and Crowley.

City of Crowley will begin providing sand bags tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. at the public works building.

The city of Rayne is currently monitoring the weather as well as drainage within the city, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said.

"They are prepared and will open if the need arises," said Gibson.