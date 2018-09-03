Local

Sand bags available to Abbeville residents on Tuesday

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 03:21 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 03:59 PM CDT

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)-  The city of Abbeville will have sand bags available on Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the city barn at 811 Godchaux Rd.

 

