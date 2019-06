ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. Beginning today until 5 p.m., sandbags will be available to St. Martin Parish Residents at Ruth Barn located on 1035C Ruth Bridge Hwy.

Please be prepared to fill your own sandbags.

