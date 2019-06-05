Sand bag distribution in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Iberia Parish Government is distributing sand bags as a precaution due to expected heavy rain.

Distribution sites are posted below:

B.O.M. Fire Station

Grand Marais Fire Station

Coteau Fire Station

Rynella Fire Station

Delcambre City Barn

Jeanerette, Bourgeois Road

Shovels will not be provided and residents should be prepared to fill their sand bags. Contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department for further information, (337)364-8474.

