Sand bag distribution in Iberia Parish

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 11:15 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 11:27 AM CDT

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Iberia Parish Government is distributing sand bags as a precaution due to expected heavy rain.

Distribution sites are posted below:  

  • B.O.M. Fire Station 
  • Grand Marais Fire Station
  • Coteau Fire Station
  • Rynella Fire Station 
  • Delcambre City Barn
  • Jeanerette, Bourgeois Road 

Shovels will not be provided and residents should be prepared to fill their sand bags. Contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department for further information, (337)364-8474. 

 

