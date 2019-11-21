Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Salad products recalled due to E. coli contamination concerns

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — The USDA is reporting the recall of over 97,000 pounds of salad products because of possible E. coli contamination.

Missa Bay, LLC, of Swedensboro, N.J., is recalling products bearing the establishment number EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to 22 states, including Louisiana. The products were produced between Oct. 14 and 16

Get a full list of the 35 products being recalled here. Brands in the recall include Marketside, Signature Cafe, Bonduelle and others. Go here to see the labels of the recalled products.

Most people infected with this specific strand of E. coli develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended. Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection.

As always, children under 5 years old, elderly adults and persons with weakened immune systems are the most vulnerable.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories