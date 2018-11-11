Saints WR Thomas fined $30,000 for phone celebration

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas has been fined $30,000 by the NFL for using a phone as a prop for a touchdown celebration in last week's victory over the Rams.

Thomas emulated former Saints wideout Joe Horn with his celebration, hiding the phone in the bottom of the goal post and pulling it out after scoring.

According to ESPN NFL Reporter Mike Triplett, the $30,000 fine is the same amount Joe Horn was fined in 2003.

Horn did it after celebrating a touchdown against the New York Giants.

Thomas' touchdown brought the Saints’ lead to 45-35 with just over four minutes left in the game. The celebration resulted in a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

"I had my plot set up," Thomas told reporters after the game. "I had it set up to where I was anticipating to get in the end zone."

Some of the above information provided by the Associated Press.