Safety tips while trick or treating on Halloween

(KLFY)- Halloween is the time to put on a costume and go trick or treating.

Trooper Thomas Gossen, with Louisiana State Police, wants everyone to have fun but be safe while enjoying the holiday.

“Let’s keep it a kid’s holiday, keep the alcohol out of it, keep the phone out of your hand and pay attention and be alert,” Trooper Gossen says.

He explains what parents should do to ensure the safety of their children trick or treating at night.

Trooper Gossen explains, “If it’s going to be dark, let them walk with a flashlight, glow sticks, some type of reflective bag or some type of reflective material easily seen, especially if it’s a dark costume type thing.”

He tells News 10 parents and children should check all candy they have received before consuming it.

“Once you get the candy, inspect it, don’t just assume everything is safe. Be wary of candy that is hand wrapped or home made stuff. You don’ know what kind of environment it was made in or packaged in. Stick to things unopened and store bought,” Trooper Gossen adds.

On Halloween, he reminds drivers to eliminate all distractions and slow down if driving in a residential area.

He says, “Just slow down, especially in a residential neighborhood. Children are excited; they may be running against traffic or into traffic where cars are parked on the side of the road. A child may dart out and you may not see them.”

