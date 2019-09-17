RPSO: Suspicious vehicle investigation prompts to school lock down

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY)- An investigation into a possible suspicious vehicle prompted a the lock down of an elementary school Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., deputies and detectives with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the Ruby Wise Elementary School campus in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked near the school.

According to a witness, an individual was observed inside the vehicle with an unknown object.

Concerned the object may have been a firearm, the witness contacted the school and law enforcement.

Ruby Wise administrators, along with the SRO assigned to the school, locked down the campus as a precaution.

A search of the campus and surrounding area was conducted. Deputies and detectives were unable to locate neither the person in question nor any credible threats, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said.