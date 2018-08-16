Local

Rotary Club of Lafayette north to host trivia night

Posted: Aug 16, 2018

Updated: Aug 16, 2018 10:59 AM CDT

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Event Info:

  • FACT – Fantabulous Acadiana Championship of Trivia
  • Organization:  The Rotary Club of Lafayette North (Non-profit)
  • Date:  Friday, November 16, 2018
  • Time:  6 pm
  • Place:  Heymann Center – Lafayette
  • Benefits:  Club projects – Local children’s parks, scholarships to area high schools, Rotary youth programs in local school and global polio eradication

 

More Info:

  • Website – The Rotary Club of Lafayette North
  • FB - Fantabulous Acadiana Championship of Trivia
