Rotary Club of Lafayette north to host trivia night
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Event Info:
- FACT – Fantabulous Acadiana Championship of Trivia
- Organization: The Rotary Club of Lafayette North (Non-profit)
- Date: Friday, November 16, 2018
- Time: 6 pm
- Place: Heymann Center – Lafayette
- Benefits: Club projects – Local children’s parks, scholarships to area high schools, Rotary youth programs in local school and global polio eradication
More Info:
- Website – The Rotary Club of Lafayette North
- FB - Fantabulous Acadiana Championship of Trivia