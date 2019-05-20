Rooftop ripped from top of building in Iberia Parish into man's yard Video

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) - In Iberia Parish along LA 31, one resident had parts of a roof from a nearby building fly into his yard, as the storms rolled in early Sunday morning.

“About 7:20 we woke up to a loud noise, and it sounded like a freight train like they say on tv,” said Kurt Babineaux, Iberia Parish resident.

He took a video of the storm rolling through his backyard.

“That’s the building and the power lines, look at it right there,” said Babineaux.

When his family initially heard the loud noise coming from the wind, they took cover.

“Got my wife up, we ran into the bathroom, and kind of hid there for a couple of minutes. Next thing you know we heard something was flying apart,” said Babineaux.

The storm lifted parts of the roof from the building next door.

The high winds bringing pieces of the roof flying into trees, and some landing in his yard.

“You can see the beams up in the tree too, wrapped it around the telephone posts and the powerlines, like it was ‘ten-fall’ basically,’ he said.

Linemen from Cleco worked diligently to restore power to the area, and put put utility poles back in place.

The sheer power of the winds on full display near one of the trees.

“It basically wrapped the tin like it was aluminum foil, like it was almost nothing,” said Babineaux.

He says it was a scary few minutes, especially thinking the roof of his home could come off next.

“Happy to be alive?” questioned Lester Duhe’.

“Yes. i don’t know if I got that worried, but was worried about the house taking off and everything, so pretty cool,” said Babineaux.

Cleco restored power to Babineaux’s home within just a few hours.

