Robideaux, Lafayette Public Library make statements on "Drag Queen Story Time"

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The Lafayette Public Library System has made its own statement on a children's event, "Drag Queen Story Time", scheduled to be held in October. The library said it hosts 60 story times a month, designated by librarians who select books that will be read to families and work with the guest storyteller to practice the flow of the program.

"The picture books that are read are content and age appropriate," the library system said. "The Drag Queen Story Time will share stories of individuality, openness and acceptance with families seeking an opportunity to show their children that every person is unique and should be treated with equal respect."

ORIGINAL: Lafayette Consolidated Government has issued the following statement on an upcoming event featuring drag queens reading children's stories. The event has generated support and criticism from residents.

From Lafayette City-Parish President Joel Robideaux: