Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Roanoke woman arrested, has drugs hidden in multiple places

Local
Posted: / Updated:

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Jefferson Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Roanoke woman on multiple drug charges this morning after they kept finding more and more drugs on her person.

Brittany Skye LeGros, 29, of West Fifth Street in Roanoke, was pulled over at around 2 a.m. on U.S. 90 near Touchet Road. Deputies recognized LeGros as “a female they had dealt with in the past,” according to a press release.

As they searched the vehicle, deputies found a small amount of marijuana in a cup holder. As they continued to speak with LeGros, “a small plastic bag and a pink sock fell from under her hoodie.” The items contained crystal meth. After being booked at the Jeff Davis Parish Jail, it was found she had additional narcotics in her bra.

Deputies recovered 28 grams of meth, 6 grams of marijuana and 33 pills. LeGros faces intent to distribute charges, as well as careless operation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
44°F Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories