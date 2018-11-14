Road projects will benefit Acadiana Regional Airport Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Several road projects are planned for Iberia Parish. They're designed to benefit the Acadiana Regional Airport and the new Progress Point Business Park.

“It's a 50 acre park, we think that we could probably accommodate 30-35 businesses in there depending on the land needs that each individual has,” said Mike Tarantino, president and chief executive officer of the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation.

A five lane access road will be built from LA 675 to LA 3212.

The road will go through the business park. The $8.6 million project is expected to go out for bid during the first quarter of 2019.

The second phase of the project will extend Hangar Drive to LA 3212, offering the most direct access to the airport.

In a separate project, the DOTD is planning to straighten a 1.3 mile section of LA 88 and get rid of two sharp curves. Bids for the $3.2 million project should go out next summer.

Airport administrators said these road projects will improve access to the airport.

There are currently more than 30 businesses on airport property and they would like to see that number increase.

Airport Director Megan McLellan said nearly 80 aircraft are based at the airport. The airport is also a landlord to many businesses that have an aviation component to them.

“We definitely want to streamline access to the airport so from the airport businesses can do whatever they need to do and where they need to go,” McLellan said.

Iberia Parish leaders hope better roads and access will make this area more marketable.

“Both Acadiana Regional Airport and Progress Point Business Park will go a long way toward helping the Acadiana region as well offering more shovel ready opportunities for businesses to locate,” Tarantino said.

Iberia Parish leaders say the road projects will also reduce stem times – the amount of time it takes for trucks to pick up cargo and deliver it to their destinations. That's very important in transportation logistics.