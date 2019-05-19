ROAD CLOSURE: Stephensville Road in St. Martin Parish closed until further notice

ST. MARTIN PARISH- Stephensville Road will be closed effective immediately to thru vehicular traffic until further notice. Stephensville Road will only be open to residents along the road for the time being.

Please do not sight-see or attempt to go around barricades and/or signage that have been put in place, and please be respectful of those who live in these affected areas.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, appreciate your patience and understanding. Please do not attempt to drive through standing water on the roadway, by doing so, it can lead to deadly consequences.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now