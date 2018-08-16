Ride Acadiana has preview tour of parish-to-parish transit

Ride Acadiana held a preview tour of its route traveling from Lafayette to Crowley, Rayne, Duson, and Scott.

Ride Acadiana is a pilot route testing the concept of a regional commuter bus transit system, connecting Acadia Parish to Lafayette.

With 20 stops total, two 16-seat buses, and Wifi-capability– Ride Acadiana is already off to what seems to be a great start.

Theresa Rohloff and Brenda Bodin, both residents of Scott, say having the bus route come through Scott is exactly what they’ve been waiting for.

“Having a bus in Scott has been something that I’ve been wanting to see for years,” Rohloff says.

Bodin says, “It’s gonna be a wonderful service because I know the residents of the apartments where I’m staying have all said how well they’re looking forward to using the bus to get around and hopefully to get out more than what they have been doing.”

Rohloff says even her daughter, who starts college Monday, is going to use Ride Acadiana.

“I also have a college student who saw the bus route when she was in a flight coming home and she writes.. ‘I want to do this mom’ so she will be using it to get to college,” Rohloff explains.

Monique Boulet, CEO of Acadiana Planning Commission, says they serve seven different parishes and each one is interested in having Ride Acadiana serve their area.

“We picked Acadia because it’s a straight route and we hit so many different towns along the way,” Boulet adds. “It’s just the geography of moving from Acadia Parish into Lafayette.”

A 2-ride card costs $5 or it’s $2 for riders 65 years or older and a 12-ride card costs $20 or $10 for riders 65 or older.

“It’ll be a wonderful treat for the people around here,” says Bodin.

Rohloff says, “This opportunity to try it out I hope is just the beginning and that we end up having a bus service like forever and ever.”

Ride Acadiana officially begins Monday.

Bus passes may be purchased in advance at each of the City Halls in Crowley, Rayne, Duson and Scott, as well as the Rosa Parks Transportation Center in Lafayette.