Riceland Crawfish announces $3 million expansion in Eunice

EUNICE, La. (Office of Gov. John Bel Edwards)- Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards particiapted in announcement from Riceland Crawfish President Dexter Guillory that the company will make a $3 million capital investment to expand its facility in Eunice.

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain joined company leadership, as well as local and regional leaders and economic developers, to break ground on the new expansion, the governor's office said.

With the new investment, the company will retain 50 jobs and create 10 new direct jobs in Acadiana, according to today's announcement.

Riceland Crawfish is a producer of Louisiana crawfish and alligator meat products.

The company’s investment consists of $2 million for a new 33,000 square-foot facility and $1 million for new equipment to process crawfish and alligator meat.

About 96 percent of the company’s sales are out-of-state, including markets as far away as the U.K. The company’s wide distribution market ensures that Louisiana agricultural products are reaching far beyond the state borders, and that the sales revenue from beyond Louisiana’s borders makes its way to Louisiana businesses and their employees, the governor's office said.

“We are delighted to see companies like Riceland Crawfish ensure that Louisiana’s culinary excellence makes it way far beyond our borders, bringing our culture to markets far and wide,” said Governor Edwards today. “Riceland’s new expansion is a testament to the skills of our workforce and to strengths of our local communities to support businesses and ensure they can grow and thrive. Our goal is to ensure that businesses like Riceland Crawfish have the tools and resources to expand and meet the demands of a growing customer base, and we congratulate them on this new chapter.”

The expansion gives Riceland the ability to provide crawfish products to major food distributors and retailers year-round. Additionally, the Riceland Crawfish’s expansion will help drive growth in local Louisiana communities by providing increased support to industries that provide bait, bags, boxes, sacks, seasoning, wire for traps and other products necessary for crawfish processing, the company said.

“For 30 years we have been sharing the culture and food of Acadiana across the U.S.,” said Dexter Guillory, Riceland President. “The crawfish industry in Louisiana represents a $173 million gross farm value and includes 1,543 producers. Of that state total, the Acadiana Region is responsible for producing approximately 84 percent of that total or $138 million. This represents the work of 1,232 producers, and numerous processors.”

First established in 1985, Riceland Crawfish began as a small family-owned business, and has grown into one of the major crawfish and alligator processing plants in Louisiana.

"It is always very rewarding for me as Parish President to see good folks in our area grow their business,” said Bill Fontenot, St. Landry Parish CEO and President. “I am proud to play a part with the great parish, regional, and state economic development team that helped Riceland through this process. I thank all of them for their hard work and continued dedication towards moving our area forward."

“1A is proud to be a part of this announcement which impacts the agriculture community,” said OneAcadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman. “The retention and expansion of Acadiana companies is important to our region’s economic growth; up to 80 percent of new jobs and capital investment in any economy are generated by existing firms. Our competitive business climate, skilled workforce, and strong infrastructure will support the company’s continued growth and success.”