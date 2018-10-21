Rice Festival goers react to shots fired blocks away from event grounds

Two people were taken to the hospital Friday night after shots were fired near Rice Festival in Crowley this weekend.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 4th Street and Avenue B, which is about five blocks away from downtown Crowley, where the festival is taking place.

News 10 spoke to event-goers about what they think of a shooting happening near the festival grounds.

Some, like Rhonda Wallace, say they had concerns when they first found out, “I researched it to make sure it wasn’t here or anywhere close to here or else we wouldn’t have come.”

But all the people we spoke to also said they feel comfortable that Crowley Police are there to ensure their safety.

Marty Perry, who was at there this Saturday, said he’s seen an increase in police presence at the festival through the years, “They upgraded, they got a lot more people coming in, more police patrolling and walking the streets.”

And Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says the entire department is working diligently to keep everyone in Crowley safe, whether they’re at the event or not, “Of course patrol still goes on no matter if there is a festival or not. But all of our other officers who are not on patrol, and even some who are just getting off, come to work at the festival to make sure all of our festival-goers are safe and taken care of.”

