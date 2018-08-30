Retail business booming in Youngsville's Metairie Center Video

They broke ground on Metairie Center back in 2012.

It currently has approximately 85,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, office and medical space built on the 30 acre site.



"Youngsville has been a very captive audience for us. Residential growth has never stopped."



Rhonda Walden owns and operates All About You boutique. She was looking to open a third store and found Metairie Center to be a perfect spot



"Huge leap of faith wanted to challenge myself. Found that area is growing fast."

"Lots of good foot traffic to get to and from work.



There are currently 33 stores operating in Metaire Center with several more pending.

The city of Youngsville has worked to attract more businesses to Metairie Center.

94 percent of the businesses in Metairie Center are Acadiana owned and operated.

Loftin says there are plans to build residential housing.



"We have plans to build a residential section at the end of this year."

