Residents weigh in on LCG Council vote to support dredging the Vermilion River

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette City-Parish Council is in waiting mode. The council will vote next month to set aside to help in dredging the Vermilion River.

Fred Theriot’s home is near the borderline of Lafayette Parish and St. Martin Parish. Theriot’s home is also near a sign that reads no dredging. Theriot says that’s not his sign. “They got a gas pipeline that goes under. They don’t want nobody to be dragging in case they hook that pipeline,” Theriot said.

Theriot has been reading a different kind of message today. He’s reading under headlines about the LCG council approving a resolution declaring the need to dredge. “I think it’s a good idea even though I didn’t flood in 2016. I think it’s a good idea. It will let it go down faster you know,” Theriot added.

Tony Hebert agrees with Ttheriot. Hebert lives around the corner on Raine Drive. “I said yes it’s going to clean the bayou part,” Hebert explained.

Hebert says the dredging will help stop the river from overflowing but will do nothing to keep his home from flooding due to clogged ditches. “I’m not doing this because the camera is here but they need to do something,” Hebert said.

Hebert says a heavy rainfall and his property gets water not from the river overflowing but from the ditches. He sees the battle as a combination of project. “Clean the ditches. Come and clean all the ditches around the neighborhood. They can go on and dredge too. I’m happy with all that.”