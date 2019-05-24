Residents of Ville Platte affected by recent tornadoes receive donations of supplies

As cleanup continues in Ville Platte following the tornados that happened in the last week. Several organizations have been and are offering to clear and cut trees from residents' yards free of charge, according to Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine. Donations were handed out today from 8:00am until supplies ran out.

Ville Platte saw the most extensive damage of the recent tornados, as an EF-1 Tornado with estimated winds of 90 mph traveled over 2.5 miles through the heart of the city. The tornado touched down southwest of downtown Ville Platte which then moved across Main Street and finally dissipated near Tate Cove and Theopile Road. At one point, this tornado was approximately 600 yards wide. Several trees and power poles were snapped with numerous reports of damages to houses and businesses.

Supplies will also be distributed to residents by Georgia organization hearts with hands at Girls-Boys place at 220 Thompson Street, the mayor says.

For more information, you can contact city hall at 363-2939.

