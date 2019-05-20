Residents in Ville Platte react to the destruction from early morning storm Video

VILLE PLATTE, La (KLFY) - “It’s the worst I’ve ever seen it and I’ve been living here for the longest. I never experienced anything like that,” says Hailey Freeman. “Through Hurricane Lilly, Katrina, Gustav, Harvey it was nothing compared to just the three or four hours of mayhem,” explained Jawaski Frank.



Both Freeman and Frank says they are thankful their families are safe and homes were spared during the storm.

Amber and Ashely Gaudet weren’t as lucky. A tree completely destroyed their home.

“Everything is gone,” says Amber in disbelief as she looked at what use to be her bedroom.



Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine said to Amber, “You are here, you are safe. Don’t worry about this, this can all be fixed.”



Power crews worked all day throughout the city to try to restore power, the mayor says some parts of the city could be without power for several days.

