Residents in Lafayette subdivision outraged over potholes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Some residents in a Northside Lafayette subdivision are raising concerns over dangerous conditions on their streets.

“All the bottom get scraped every single day. Everyday.”

A frustrated Kizzy Duresseau moved to the subdivision 16 months ago. It’s a move she said she’s beginning to regret, because besides paying hundreds on vehicle repairs, getting to her home is nearly impossible.

“We went from the right side to pass on, that done got worse. Then we went to the left side, to pass on that done got worse. Now we’re stuck between are hard play because we don’t know which way to pass,” said Duresseau.

Residents are driving through other yards trying to avoid the problem. “When I have company at home people have to park in the front and walk back here because the road is that messed up,” said Shamar Batiste.

Gerald Battle is another resident who claims this bumpy road began 13 years ago when he purchased from the contractor of the lot who made a promise.

“He told us that during the time of construction that he would continue to repair the road, as such, as he would continue constructing the homes back here. Once he was done with that then he would come and make final repairs to the road,” said Duresseau.

It’s over a decade later and the problem has gotten worse. “It’s almost depressing after a hard days of work having to drive your vehicle through slushy mud as well as these very deep potholes,” Duresseau added.

News 10 did speak to the contractor who owns some of the lot. He told News 10 he is not to blame for this issue, but is willing to invest in repairs for the near future.