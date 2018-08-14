Residents in Belle Chase Gardens meet with officials to discuss impact of water main line break
As we first reported last week, residents of the Belle Chase Gardens Subdivision in Lafayette are upset because crews digging for an ATT fiber wire, cut a water line in their neighborhood.
Residents say they're frustrated by the damage the water left behind, and the lack of communication from officials.
ATT and Gulf Coast Construction representatives are meeting with residents Monday to discuss the problem.
We will provide an update from the meeting at a later date.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Officials say the oil industry is slowly but surely, coming back
- Tesla forms committee to assess proposal to go private
- Warren Buffett's firm adds to Apple, Teva investments
- Los Angeles is first in US to install subway body scanners