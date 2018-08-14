Residents in Belle Chase Gardens meet with officials to discuss impact of water main line break Video

Neighbors upset after water line breaks while digging for fiber cord Residents in Belle Chase Gardens meet with officials to discuss impact of water main line break

As we first reported last week, residents of the Belle Chase Gardens Subdivision in Lafayette are upset because crews digging for an ATT fiber wire, cut a water line in their neighborhood.

Residents say they're frustrated by the damage the water left behind, and the lack of communication from officials.

ATT and Gulf Coast Construction representatives are meeting with residents Monday to discuss the problem.

We will provide an update from the meeting at a later date.



