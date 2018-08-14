Local

Residents in Belle Chase Gardens meet with officials to discuss impact of water main line break

Posted: Aug 13, 2018 08:21 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2018 08:26 PM CDT

Residents in Belle Chase Gardens meet with officials to discuss impact of water main line break

As we first reported last week, residents of the Belle Chase Gardens Subdivision in Lafayette are upset because crews digging for an ATT fiber wire, cut a water line in their neighborhood.

Residents say they're frustrated by the damage the water left behind, and the lack of communication from officials. 

ATT and Gulf Coast Construction representatives are meeting with residents Monday to discuss the problem. 

We will provide an update from the meeting at a later date. 


 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center