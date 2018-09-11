Residents frustrated over ongoing construction along Kaliste Saloom Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Lafayette residents living near the construction zone along Kaliste Saloom Road voiced their concerns Thursday night at a Town Hall meeting.

Most were wondering when the construction projects would finally be complete.

The work has been going on for years now, and runs over 2 miles from Kaliste Saloom Road at Ambassador Caffery Parkway to E. Broussard.

Officials say that roughly 10,000 cars drive on Kaliste Saloom each and every day.

At the meeting held by Lafayette City-Parish Councilwoman Liz Hebert, officials with LCG Public Works along with Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, heard from residents who believe the construction should be wrapped up by now.

"Who is in charge of these projects, are they still on the payroll? if they are, why? Because they should be fired!" said Steve Kennedy, a concerned Lafayette resident.

Mayor-President Robideaux says that his administration is facing the issue of unspent bond proceeds, and to bid on the remaining phases, you have to have that funding.

"There's no way we can go to the rating agencies and say we want more bonds issued, when you haven't even spent a significant amount on older bonds," said Robideaux.

Project documents show the more than $27 million project initially started way back in 2009.

By 2016, residents had the expectations that they would be driving on the full road by 2019, but now it's looking like it won't be finished until 2021.



"If i was a betting man, I wouldn't take that bet," Said Jerry Greig, another concerned resident.

"They're also doing drainage improvements which is a great thing, because this area did flood during the 2016 floods," said Liz Hebert, Lafayette City-Parish Councilwoman for District 8.

While all the drainage improvements could potentially be a plus for the area in the future, residents say the construction is taking quite the toll on them, as well as businesses, and they want this process sped up.

"But the bottom line for those of us who are now retired, if the taxes want to continue to go up or whatever, why should we want to continue to help with funding, if we're not getting the things we need to have done," said Dorothy Scott, another concerned citizen.

Some recommendations from residents to LCG, were to have more Town Halls, updates on the construction on their website every 2 weeks, and maybe split up various phases of the project, with different construction crews.



Mayor-President Robideaux says they intend to get bids for the remaining phases of the project, by the end of this Fall.

