RESCUE: Lafayette firefighters save woman trapped in Thursday's flooding

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Lafayette Fire Department)

LAFAYETTE, La. - A woman was rescued from the Jefferson Street underpass Thursday after her vehicle was caught in massive flooding.

The Lafayette Fire Department captured a photo of the responders' harrowing rescue. Great job, indeed.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now