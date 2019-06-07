RESCUE: Lafayette firefighters save woman trapped in Thursday's flooding
LAFAYETTE, La. - A woman was rescued from the Jefferson Street underpass Thursday after her vehicle was caught in massive flooding.
The Lafayette Fire Department captured a photo of the responders' harrowing rescue. Great job, indeed.
