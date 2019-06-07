Local

RESCUE: Lafayette firefighters save woman trapped in Thursday's flooding

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 02:09 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 02:11 PM CDT

LAFAYETTE, La. - A woman was rescued from the Jefferson Street underpass Thursday after her vehicle was caught in massive flooding. 

The Lafayette Fire Department captured a photo of the responders' harrowing rescue. Great job, indeed. 

 

 

 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center