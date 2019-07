ST. MARY PARISH: Due to the tropical weather expected this weekend, Bikers on the Bayou, the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Easy Rider has been rescheduled to August 24, 2019.

Bayou BBQ Bash has been cancelled for August 12-13, 2019 although the Business After Hours is still scheduled for this evening July 11, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Morgan City to reveal the poster for the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival.