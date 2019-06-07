Reports: FBI investigating T.M. Landry; La. State Police investigation nearing completion

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (The Advertiser)

LAFAYETTE, La. (Leigh Guidry/The Advertiser)- A Lafayette school is making headlines again as allegations of fraud and abuse were showcased in an episode of "The Weekly," a new TV show chronicling work produced by The New York Times, along with reports that the school is under federal investigation.

T.M. Landry College Preparatory School, which moved this spring from Breaux Bridge to Lafayette, originally caught national attention with viral videos of minority students from small-town-Louisiana opening acceptance letters to Ivy League colleges.

Then a November 2018 article in the Times alleged college applications had been doctored and that co-founder Michael Landry had abused students.

Records from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office show deputies investigated complaints of students being whipped at T.M. Landry College Prep in 2012, and Landry was cited for simple battery.

LSP Trooper Thomas Gossan told The Advertiser Thursday that state police's investigation into abuse allegations at the school "should be wrapping up in the next couple weeks" and then turned over to the 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes St. Martin Parish.

