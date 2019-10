KLFY has confirmed with Rayne Police that one person was injured Friday night in a shooting.

Authorities say it happened just after 10 p.m. and have arrived on scene of a report of shots fired at Rayne High School.

All streets leading to Rayne High School have been blocked by police, and motorist are being asked to avoid the area.

This continues to be a a developing story.

More details will be released as they become available.