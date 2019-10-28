Report: Local woman accused of attacking her own mother

Live Now
Lafayette Police arrested a woman who allegedly attacked her own mother at her home.

58-year-old Marguerite Bradley was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of simple battery charge pena and resisting an officer.

According to the Lafayette Police Association#905 Facebook page, officers were called to a home and when they arrived observed the defendant to be intoxicated and learned that she had attacked her elderly mother (almost 80 years old), leaving visible injuries to her.

Bradley was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, records show.

Further, the post stated that almost 48 hours later officers responded to the same location in reference to the same type of call, only this time with weapons and found the victim bleeding from both arms from being struck by knives the defendant, who was once again intoxicated, threw at her.

The victim expressed fear for her life if the defendant continued to be around, the post stated.

Officers again arrested the defendant and booked her into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Bradley was not in jail as of Sunday evening.

According to her booking sheet, Bradley has a court appearance Monday, October 28.

