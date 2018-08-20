Local

Report: Heavy police presence following stabbing incident near Big Boys on University Avenue

Lafayette Police responded to an area along University Avenue and Edison Street following a report of a stabbing incident before dawn Sunday. 

According to an eyewitness, one person was stabbed in the leg multiple times by an unknown suspect​​​​.

KLFY has video of a heavy police presence in the area just after 4 a.m. but so far police have not given any details on the circumstances surrounding their presence.

Developing story. More to follow. 

