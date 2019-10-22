Live Now
Report: America’s Cajun Navy Founder, John Billiot arrested for felony theft

The founder of America’s Cajun Navy was recently arrested and charged with felony theft by fraud and misappropriation of funds.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, John A. Billiot Jr. is accused of setting up a GoFundMe account to aid in the care of specific foster children and their foster parents, however only a portion of the funds derived were used for the benefit of the foster children as intended.

The majority of the funds were retained by Billiot, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Billiot Jr. was arrested for felony theft by fraud and misappropriation of funds.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and given a bond of $7500.

Records show that as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, he was not in jail.

Billiot is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

