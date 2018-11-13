Local

Remington College hosting annual '3 Lives' Blood Drive today

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 07:05 AM CST

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Remington College in Lafayette will hold their 3 Lives Blood Drive today to raise awareness for sickle cell disease.

This event emphasizes the need for minority blood donors and raises awareness of blood disorders.

It take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in partnership with United Blood Services.

Minority donors, particularly African-American donors, are in high demand because they provide blood with unique antigens that are vital for patients with sickle cell.

All blood donated will go to area hospitals.

