Remembering the Cajundome Mega-Shelter during 13th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - It was 13 years ago, Hurricane Katrina devastated south Louisiana and thousands of people sought shelter here in Acadiana. The Cajundome became a mega-shelter for rescued and evacuated people.



All the events that took place in there is now used as a blueprint across the nation. During natural disasters, city officials are looking at what was done at the Cajundome it became so successful.

In 2005, thousands of people were displaced and seeking some form of temporary stability. The Cajundome mega-shelter was open 58 days, housed over 18,000 evacuees and made 400,000 meals. It offered safety and medical attention to all. During the two months, over 5,000 patients were seen in a Cajundome health clinic.

Dr. Andy Blalock was on site during the time treating immediate needs like wounds, helping people on dialysis, and more. He said that from a medical standpoint, it was a beautiful thing to be a part of.

Heading into the peak of hurricane season, officials believe preparedness begins at home. If the worst-case scenario occurs, they're willing to do whatever it takes to help those in need.

A documentary is being made on the events that took place inside the Cajundome. Anyone who experienced living inside the shelter is encouraged to reach out to News 10 and share their story.

