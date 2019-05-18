Remembering fallen Police Officer Michael Middlebrook during National Police Week Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The country is honoring the men and women who serve their communities for National Police Week.

Here at home, the Lafayette Police Associaton #905 is recognizing a Lafayette Police Officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in uniform.

Corporal Michael Middlebrook, an 11 year veteran, was shot and killed Sunday, October 1, 2017 when a gunman opened fire on him and two other civilians at the Big Boi convenience store on Moss Street.

With two incredible images, the association posted a heartfelt memorial to Middlebrook and his family.

"As the one week a year in which we honor our fallen police officers and those that continue to make sacrifices everyday, comes to an end we have some final thoughts. To watch this little girl, who’s father was killed in the line of duty, is amazing. She is not influenced by the many things that seem to divide adults such as race, religion, or social status. The Police Association of Lafayette is proud to know the Middlebrook family. We are proud to be a part of this young girls life, watch her grow, and we will never let anyone forget the sacrifice her father made for our community. She is and will continue to be our ambassador to the community and we will always stand by her. " #442 #LafayetteStrong#MiddlebrookStrong #BackTheBlue

