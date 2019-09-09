Regions Bank warns consumers of card skimming

Regions Bank is reminding all consumers to “not let their guard down on financial fraud in the form of credit and debit card skimming.”

Officials card skimming remains as nationwide issue.

“At gas stations alone, there are millions of dollars in loss each year in the U.S. due to skimming activity,” said Lisa Olivieri, special agent in charge with the U.S. Secret Service. “Unfortunately, skimming technology is becoming more advanced every year.”

Former Secret Service agents now working at Regions have more information about what consumers can do to help protect their accounts, Regions said.

Preventive steps which can help minimize risk and protect financial information. Follow these steps: