Record breaking temperatures putting strain on AC units

We are already seeing record-breaking temperatures this summer. On Monday, we saw temperatures reach 98 degrees.

D uring the summer months, our air conditioners quickly become our best friends.

News Ten sat down with Butcher AC to learn how to keep your units running effectively this summer.

“ You’ve got to keep it clean. You’ve got to keep your filters clean, don’t use pleated filters. Everybody sees those things and think they are something great because they are more expensive, but they are not that good for the machine, ” says Mark Haydel the service manager at Butcher AC. He says the worst thing you can do is set your thermostat up when leave your house and set it down when you get back. “ You are not going to recover till 10 or 11 at night. You spent whatever you saved during the day trying to catch back up, ” says Haydel .

Letting other small fans circulate air during the day can also help keep your AC bill down, but routine maintenance of your unit will make the biggest difference.

“ I would change the filter once a month. When you write out your bills for the utility company use that as a reminder to change the filter, ” says Bobby Butcher.

For any window that gets direct light you should turn the blinds down. Another great tool— B lackout shades, anything with a reflective on the backside will bounce that heat back out of your home.

Butcher suggest not dropping your air-conditioner under 68°.

