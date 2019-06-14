Rayne Police: Suspects accused of selling drugs from hotel room Elizabeth Inman, 35, of Crowley (Photo: Rayne PD) [ + - ] Mark Brooks, 46, of Lafayette (Photo: Rayne PD) [ + - ]

RAYNE, La.- (KLFY) Two suspects are accused of selling drugs from a Days Inn Hotel in Rayne, police said.

During an investigation was conducted by the Rayne Police Department Narcotics Division, Criminal Division, and Acadia Parish Sheriff Department Narcotics Division.

During the investigation, agents learned narcotics were being distributed from one of the hotel rooms.

Methamphetamine packaged for sale, a digital scale, fold top bags, and marijuana, were all found during the search.

Following the search of the hotel room, arrests were made of both Mark Brooks, 46, of Lafayette, and Elizabeth Inman, 35, of Crowley.

Brooks was booked into the Acadia Parish jail and charged with: possession with the intent to distribute schedule II (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mark Brooks has a lengthily criminal history for distributing narcotics in the Acadian Area and is currently on probation.

Inman was booked into Acadia Parish Jail and charged with: possession of schedule II (methamphetamine), possession of schedule I (marijuana), introduction of contraband in a penal facility, and also has an outstanding warrant with the Acadia Parish Sheriff Department for desecration of Graves.

