Police need your help in locating a runaway teen.

16-year-old Jamal Alexander of Rayne was noticed to be missing at around 10:00 p.m. Friday night and was last seen wearing a Ragin’ Cajun hoodie, khaki pants, and white shoes.

He was last seen in the Rayne area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please contact the Rayne Police department at (337)334-4215.