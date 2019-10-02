Rayne Police search for burglary suspect

Detectives with the Rayne Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual who burglarized an ATM at Frog City Travel Plaza. The incident occurred on September 15, 2019.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance as he pried open an ATM located within the store. It is believed he was disrupted by store patrons.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build, wearing glasses. He has facial hair and his left arm has multiple tattoos.

Local businesses need to be attentive to those using ATM’s.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.