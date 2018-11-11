Rayne police looking for man wanted in two shootings

Rayne police are looking for a man wanted in connection with two recent shootings.

Police Chief Carroll Stelly said an investigation into the November 8 Ann Drive shooting and a Friday night shooting on A School Street resulted in officers obtaining an arrest warrant for Paul Wheeler for multiple counts of attempted second degree murder.

Anyone with information on Wheeler's whereabouts should contact the Rayne Police Department or the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Department at 789 -TIPS.